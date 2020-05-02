



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of runners were expected to take part in the Pittsburgh Marathon this weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be canceled and become a virtual event.

There was no starting gun and only a handful of other runners on the marathon course, but it couldn’t stop the joy of race day for Sarah Robison.

“I feel excited. I want to not wish any of the miles away,” Robison said.

Prior to a couple of years ago, Robison had a little long-distance running experience.

She was supposed to cross this off her bucket list last year but an injury delayed her.

With perseverance, she was back this year.

“This was going to be her big year,” friend Tom Norton said.

Then the pandemic struck, canceling the race. It also put Robison and her colleagues under new stress at work.

She is a nurse anesthetist at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

“This isn’t about me. I want to represent everybody that is dedicating through this time,” Robison said.

Robison trained for about 30 weeks to get to this day.

With the pandemic, running has given her a chance to get away from the strain of the current coronavirus crisis.

“That’s given me a lot of purpose during this time, and it’s cleared my head a lot,” she said.

“To do that on a daily basis and come home and train for this marathon and now perform it, it’s amazing to us,” Norton said as he cheered his friend.

Robison took the course at a comfortable pace to soak in running her first marathon in her hometown.

Colleagues and friends were stationed along the way to help get her through.

“I’m running by myself, but I’ve never felt less alone,” Robison said as she ran through the West End.

Just like this marathon, getting through the current crisis has proven not to be a sprint, but a journey.

We are faced with tough times, but Robison hopes her perseverance shows if we keep our heads up and keeping moving step-by-step, we will cross the finish line of this pandemic.

“It’s one of the best days of my life,” she said while crossing the finish line.

Surrounded by family and friends, Robison has finished her first marathon. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/6SXyicgD8y — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 2, 2020

