Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During Friday’s news briefing, Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine made it clear that organized sports won’t be taking place any time soon.
Dr. Levine noted that organized sports are not going to be allowed to take place under the ‘yellow’ phase.
“We have to wait until the green phase for that to be allowed. As the Governor has been saying, yellow means caution and it would not be an exercise of caution to let team sports play,” Dr. Levine said.
This also applies to team sports including little league organizations.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.