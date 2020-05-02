



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police marked 115 years of serving Pennsylvanians.

Former Governor Samuel Pennypacker formed the Pennsylvania State Police on May 2, 1905. Pennsylvania State Police say that its agency was “the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the

United States.”

Traditionally, state police honor fallen troopers every year at a ceremony in Hershey, Pa. where the state police academy is located. Due to the current social distancing restrictions, that ceremony could not take place. Instead, state police made a tribute video, which it shared on its Facebook page.

PSP Memorial Day 2020 Although COVID-19 mitigation efforts prevented us from gathering in person, we collectively paused on Saturday, May 2 to recognize the 115th anniversary of the Department and to honor the 98 Pennsylvania State Police members who have lost their lives in service to the Commonwealth. The Media Unit created this video as a tribute to those who laid down their lives rather than swerve from the path of duty. It is also available to the public on the Department website (https://psp.pa.gov) and Department YouTube . Posted by Pennsylvania State Police Academy on Friday, May 1, 2020

Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, read the names of the 98 troopers who have died while in service since 1905.

Although circumstances outside our control prevent us from gathering together, the importance

of today remains paramount,” said Colonel Evanchick. “It is a reminder that throughout the

years, our personnel have responded to trying times by overcoming all challenges they

encounter. I am confident that together, we will help Pennsylvania overcome the current public

health crisis.”

Governor Tom Wolf also declared May 2 Pennsylvania State Police Day to commemorate state troopers.

“Today serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by men and women in uniform and the

sacrifices they are prepared to make in service to the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “I ask all

Pennsylvanians to pause and remember not only the 98 men who lost their lives, but also all

those who have served and are currently serving.”