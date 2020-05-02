PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pa. Liquor Control Board announced Friday that it was expanding its limit on curbside pickup orders at its stores.
The six-bottle limit on curbside orders has been increased to 12 units per order.
Next week curbside pickup will be available at the following locations:
- Russellton — Allegheny County
- Latrobe, Monessen, Irwin, and Avonmore — Westmoreland County
As of next week, only four Fine Wine & Good Spirits retail stores temporarily closed for renovations won’t be offering curbside pickup.
Most stores will be providing curbside pickup service Monday through Saturday starting at 9:00 AM each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM those days.
Some stores will operate on more limited days and hours.
Many stores are continuing to take calls after 1:00 PM, as they are able to continue fulfilling curbside pickup orders.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.