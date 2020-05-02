



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pa. Liquor Control Board announced Friday that it was expanding its limit on curbside pickup orders at its stores.

The six-bottle limit on curbside orders has been increased to 12 units per order.

Next week curbside pickup will be available at the following locations:

Russellton — Allegheny County

Latrobe, Monessen, Irwin, and Avonmore — Westmoreland County

As of next week, only four Fine Wine & Good Spirits retail stores temporarily closed for renovations won’t be offering curbside pickup.

Most stores will be providing curbside pickup service Monday through Saturday starting at 9:00 AM each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM those days.

Some stores will operate on more limited days and hours.

Many stores are continuing to take calls after 1:00 PM, as they are able to continue fulfilling curbside pickup orders.

