



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This weekend marked the unofficial start to boating season as some marinas are now allowed to re-open.

Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier this week that restrictions on some marinas, golf courses, guided fishing trips, and private campgrounds could re-open Friday, May 1.

Washington’s Landing Marina told KDKA they are now scrambling due to the late start.

“Just trying to get boats in the water as fast as we can. We’re a little behind because of the virus. It’s just a weird situation,” said Justin Hadricky, Dock Master.

Hadricky said the marina has been flooded with calls since Monday’s announcement.

“It was like the flood gates on a dam,” said Hadricky.

Saturday, marina employees were hard at work. They were seen unloading boats off the dry rack.

Hadricky told KDKA they put numerous boats in the water on Saturday. Mechanics also serviced the boats to make sure they were running properly upon being pulled from their winter dwellings.

To be on the water, boaters are expected to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines. Those guidelines can be found on the state’s website.

Steve DeFusco, a local dentist, was one of those boaters.

He told KDKA he’s been hit hard by the coronavirus and has been operating on an emergency-only basis. He said boating is his escape from this otherwise harsh reality.

“Hitting the water is like escaping from reality. There’s nobody bothering you. You’re out getting the air. It’s just therapeutic,” said DeFusco.

The state said all nine marinas at Pennsylvania State Parks will re-open May 8.