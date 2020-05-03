BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Easing Of Restrictions In 24 Rural Northern Pa. Counties
FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — Carol and Richard Strahsmeier have been married for 50 years, and their family was determined to celebrate the occasion.

The couple’s daughters organized a parade around their Pittsburgh home Saturday afternoon.

Originally, the Strahmeiers intended to celebrate their anniversary with family in Florida but were unable to proceed with the event due to current social distancing restrictions.

According to one of their daughters, the couple has lived in the same Pittsburgh house together since they were married.

