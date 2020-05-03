Comments
BELLEVUE (KDKA) — With the classroom a distant memory and proms canceled all across the area due to social distancing guidelines, several high school seniors lost the opportunities to take senior pictures.
With no students coming to the studio, local photographer Joe Riebling of Joey Studios decided to change that by bringing the studio to them.
“It’s a win-win-win,” Riebling said. “They have some fun, they have a good memory of their senior year, I get to keep my shutter finger in shape and everybody wins. It’s a fun, fun way to spend the day.”
Joe Riebling said all of the seniors will get their pictures free of charge.
