PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are expected to continue their search Sunday morning for a man who fell into a creek at McConnells Mill State Park.

According to first responders, they are looking for a 38-year-old man from Meadville.

The call that the man had fallen into the Slippery Rock Creek came in around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Crews say that the man fell between the Mill and Harris bridge.

Multiple fire crews, state police, and water rescue teams searched for the man.

First responders say fire crews had people set up on bridges downstream to see if they could find the victim.

As it started to get dark around 9 last night, crews called off the search.

