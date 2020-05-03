



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese offered blessings for teachers as Teacher Appreciation Week begins.

In a video posted to the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese’s YouTube channel, Zubik gave thanks to teachers in the Catholic Diocese as well as private and public school instructors.

“I just want to be able to thank teachers for all they do to make it a better world,” Bishop Zubik said. “I wouldn’t be here today; I couldn’t be doing what I’m doing if it weren’t for the people who are dedicated to helping not only develop the mind, but also the hearts and the souls of their students.”

A special blessing was also stated for teachers during Sunday’s livestream Mass.

The Director of Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto also expressed appreciation for teachers, especially as education has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Teachers] have gone above and beyond to rise to the challenge of providing exceptional educational experiences through distance learning platforms after an abrupt end to the physical school year due to COVID-19 concerns and shut-downs,” Peduto said.

The Diocese will encourage people to give their thanks to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, which begins May 4.