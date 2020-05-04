



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second day in a row, the Allegheny County Health Department says there have been no additional Coronavirus-related deaths in the county; however, they are reporting 20 new cases of the virus.

The total number of cases county-wide now totals 1,365.

According to county health officials, that total number consists of 1,310 confirmed cases and 55 probable cases.

Officials report that 240 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 101 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 61 of them have required a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 102 deaths. That is unchanged from Sunday. Of those reported deaths, 92 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

In their daily news release, county health official say:

“For full transparency, the reporting of no additional deaths today and yesterday may be due to a delay in reporting for the weekend. ACHD reports data as soon as it is received but is uncertain at this time whether deaths have occurred this weekend but have not yet been reported.”

The Health Department says 53% of the patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 35%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today at 29%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 5 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 12 (1%)

19-24 – 92 (7%)

25-49 – 472 (35%)

50-64 – 388 (28%)

65 + — 392 (29%)

Health officials say 18,502 tests have been administered across the county.

