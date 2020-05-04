HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program should be operational in just a few weeks.
The program is for Pennsylvanians who need a benefits extension.
The Department of Labor and Industry says it first has to pay out regular unemployment compensation.
Then, it will send PEUC benefits to people who need them.
“The benefits extension for anyone who exhausted prior to the week ending April 4, they will end up being offered the ability to apply and get the 13 weeks of extended benefits starting with April 4,” Susan Dickinson, the director of the state Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy, said.
Dickinson says there will be a notification process for people who ran out of unemployment compensation after the week of April 4.
The Department of Labor and Industry hopes the system will be up and running by the middle of this month.
