



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 10 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as seven additional deaths after two days without an fatalities.

The total number of cases county-wide now totals 1,375.

According to county health officials, that total number consists of 1,317 confirmed cases and 58 probable cases.

Officials report that 244 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 106 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 62 of them have required a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 109 deaths. All victims are adults, between the ages of 42-103.

Of those reported deaths, 99 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

At the county’s long-term care facilities, health officials say 302 residents and 93 staff members at 35 facilities have tested positive. There have been 79 deaths at those facilities.

The Health Department says 52% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 48% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 35%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today at 29%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 5 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 12 (1%)

19-24 – 93 (7%)

25-49 – 477 (35%)

50-64 – 389 (28%)

65 + — 395 (29%)

Health officials say 18,873 tests have been administered across the county.

