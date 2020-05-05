Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is a day to give big in Pittsburgh.
‘Giving Tuesday’ is a national day of giving that falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
With the Coronavirus pandemic, the day couldn’t wait until November.
‘Giving Tuesday’ announced that Tuesday, May 5 would be an additional day — aimed at raising funds for non-profits and community groups helping those in need during the Coronavirus outbreak.
Information about how you can help out can be found online.
