



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) – A traveling nurse from Oakmont was on her way to help coronavirus patients in eastern Pennsylvania when she was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer.

Bea Kimmel, a 28-year-old graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School, was pursuing a passion.

“She had started as a CNA, then worked her way to be an LPN. She was currently working on her way to RN, then after that, BSN,” said Mitch Kimmel, Bea’s brother.

Bea worked as a traveling nurse at the Oakmont Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation but still found time for her family.

“She did take care of my dad at least 4 to 5 days a week, if not every day, on top of her nursing schedule and school schedule,” Mitch said.

On April 26, she took her skills across the state.

“They needed help up in the northeast Wilkes-Barre area. They had some overruns with the coronavirus, so she was going there for a temporary two-week assignment to help with that,” Mitch said.

Mitch told KDKA while driving to Wilkes-Barre, Bea was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Union County.

“It was complete devastation. I just never thought in a million years because she was such a strong person,” Mitch said.

Kimmel said his family is trying to take the good from her death by getting to know her through her patients’ and coworkers’ eyes.

“It’s been good for myself and my family to hear these stories because it lets us know she will live on in many people and did impact so many people in the short amount of time she was with us,” Mitch said.

The family plans to hold a memorial for Bea once restrictions are lifted so her patients and health care coworkers can attend.

A flower bed was planted outside the front of Oakmont Center in her memory.