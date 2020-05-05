PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pens head coach Mike Sullivan surprised senior shoppers with free groceries at two Giant Eagles.

The Pens say Sullivan bought groceries Tuesday morning at two Giant Eagle locations during the stores’ designated senior hours.

When shoppers at The Water Front and South Hills Market District went to checkout, they were told they didn’t need to pay. Sullivan had already fronted the bill.

“We have been so proud to see the generosity of the Pittsburgh community throughout this challenging time,” Sullivan said in a press release.

“My wife, Kate, and I wanted to do something for those at higher risk for the illness. We know that most seniors live on fixed incomes and have to worry more about getting out in general, so it is our hope that we were able to give them a little relief during a stressful time.”

The Sullivans asked Giant Eagle to pick the two stores that had the most foot traffic during the designated shopping hours for seniors 60 and older.

“We are amazed by the generosity displayed by Mike and Kate Sullivan as they helped provide groceries to some of the most vulnerable members of our community this morning,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski in a press release.

“The Penguins organization continues to be a wonderful partner not only to us at Giant Eagle, but to the entire Pittsburgh community.”