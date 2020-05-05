



NORTH HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – North Hills is planning a five hour-long “socially distant” in-person graduation ceremony for May 30.

North Hills High School says seniors must RSVP no later than May 13 to attend the ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees are limited to four family members and are asked to arrive in the same vehicle, if possible. Everyone must be wearing a mask at all times and will not be allowed in Martorelli Stadium without a mask.

“To ensure social distancing guidelines are followed for the health and safety of everyone who attends, each graduate will be given a scheduled time at which they should report to the stadium and no one should arrive more than 20 minutes before their scheduled time,” a press release from the district reads.

The district says each student will have a “mini ceremony” scheduled one-minute apart. A professional photographer will be there take pictures. Families are required to leave immediately afterwards.

“This situation is not ideal, however, we are certain this is the best we can do given the current circumstances,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick J. Mannarino in a press release.

“While this is not our typical commencement, we are unbelievably proud of our class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments, and we want to provide the best possible send-off.”

Allegheny County is currently in the “red” phase of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan and is under a stay-at-home order. In the “yellow” phase, the stay-at-home order is lifted, and large gatherings of more than 25 are prohibited. Gov. Wolf is expected to announce when the southwest region is moving to the yellow phase “soon.”

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: