



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission will reopen selected shooting ranges across the state later this week.

The commission announced Tuesday that it will reopen ranges on state game lands in the 24 northern counties moving to the “yellow” phase on Friday in Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the counties that are moving from “red” to “yellow” in Wolf’s color-coded reopening plan are in the northwest and north-central regions.

The commission says rifle, shotgun, pistol and archery ranges on state game lands will reopen on Friday in those counties.

“The shooting ranges to reopen May 8 include those on: State Game Lands 24 in Forest County; State Game Lands 72 in Clarion County; State Game Lands 109 in Erie County; State Game Lands 176 in Centre County; and State Game Lands 77 in Clearfield County,” the Game Commission said in a release.

Shooting ranges in other regions of the state will remain closed.

The Game Commission says it maintains about 30 shooting ranges on game lands.