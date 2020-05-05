



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giving Tuesday is typically right after Thanksgiving, but this year is different. A second Giving Tuesday Now was created. It’s an emergency response to the need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the first time in our history, our mission is at risk,” said Dan Tobin with the American Cancer Society.

Dan Tobin with the Pittsburgh Chapter of the American Cancer Society said Giving Tuesday Now is critical.

We can still show social connection and come together on behalf of our communities even while practicing physical distancing. Join us on May 5 for #GivingTuesdayNow – a global day of unity. pic.twitter.com/ggOifHZnm7 — GivingTuesday – At Home (@GivingTuesday) April 29, 2020

“The loss of money is in the millions and we are hoping Giving Tuesday Now is a way to energize people to realize that non-profits like us are struggling and need your support,” said Tobin.

The problem is, organizations like the American Cancer Society aren’t receiving the donations they normally would due to big events like Relay for Life being delayed, moved virtually or even cancelled all together.

At the initial onset of the pandemic, 412 Food Rescue said it immediately took a $300,000 hit. However, the need for food — especially now — is still growing.

“Food access is still an issue for so many and now it’s even more so for people that have been impacted, lost their job and do not typically have the resources to support themselves,” said Sara Swaney with 412 Food Rescue.

Thankfully, 412 Food Rescue said the donations are coming in. Other organizations like Humane Animal Rescue are noticing the same.

“We just got a donation from somebody who sent their whole stimulus check to us, so that’s just amazing,” said Dan Rossi with Humane Animal Rescue.

While non-profits are hoping things pick back up in the second half of 2020, they’re still uneasy.

“As people remain unemployed and businesses remain closed, we are not sure what that means for the remainder of the year,” said Rossi.

