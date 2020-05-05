BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Reports No Additional Deaths For Second Day In A Row
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say that a man was shot in the leg Monday night in Beechview.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to a 911 call of a man having ben shot in the 200 block of Sebring Avenue in Beechview just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was conscious and alert upon officers arrival.

Police say he was in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

No suspect description has been given.

Police are investigating.

