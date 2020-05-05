Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say that a man was shot in the leg Monday night in Beechview.
Pittsburgh Police officers responded to a 911 call of a man having ben shot in the 200 block of Sebring Avenue in Beechview just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was conscious and alert upon officers arrival.
Police say he was in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital by paramedics.
No other injuries were reported.
No suspect description has been given.
Police are investigating.
