NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a head-on crash in Neshannock Township.
Neshannock Township Police say a person operating a food transport truck, reportedly for Mom’s Meals, was driving on Route 18 near Stephen Drive Tuesday morning.
That’s when police say a Sandy Lake resident driving a Kia Sportage crossed the road and struck the truck head-on.
The fire department had to extricate the truck driver, who was trapped.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital by EMS.
The coroner says the crash is fatal but did not identify the victim.
