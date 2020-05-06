



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Food Bank received a donation of $80,000 Wednesday from the employees and staff of Excela Health.

The donor dollars will go far. For each $1 that was donated, $10 worth of food can be purchased.

In just three weeks, the staff and employees at Excela Health raised the $80,000 for the food bank, which is serving people in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It was unbelievable,” said John Sphon, the CEO of Excela Health. “We were overwhelmed by online donations from our employees across the board, across the entire organization, so it was as easy as that.”

Since the pandemic began, the need for food at the Westmoreland County Food Bank has doubled.

“We saw over 2,000 more families than we normally do,” said CEO Jennifer Miller, of the Westmoreland County Food Bank, Inc.

Miller says the money from Excela will be used to purchase food and supplies for all the pantries the Westmoreland County Food Bank serves.

“For every dollar that is donated, 96% goes right back out the door,” Miller said, “so that money will most likely be used to purchase food or PPE [personal protective equipment] supplies or boxes.”

The fear Miller says, is not knowing the need that lies ahead, but she’s encouraged to have help from others on the front lines of the pandemic.