PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Humane Animal Rescue workers released a fox back into the wild after nursing it back to health.
The fox was brought to the Humane Animal Rescue in February and it was emaciated and suffering from mange.
It was given medication and put on a special diet until it fully recovered.
Workers released the fox into the woods in Beaver County.
