



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is another step closer to filling the giant sinkhole that opened up downtown last fall.

City Council approved a joint payment plan with the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to pay for refilling the hole.

Construction on 10th Street is expected to begin soon. The director of communications for the mayor’s office says the hole will be refilled in the next few days, but crews are now waiting on the weather.

When the sinkhole opened up in October, Pittsburgh Public Safety estimated repairs would take about eight weeks.

The city will also start resurfacing asphalt streets soon.

Starting Monday, work will begin on a $15.7 million street resurfacing program. The city plans to resurface nearly 30 miles of its streets this year.

These announcements come after Gov. Tom Wolf reopened construction statewide on May 1.