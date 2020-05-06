BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Total Statewide Cases Nearing 52,000
By Shelby Cassesse
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — State police and SWAT officers were in Ambridge to serve arrest warrants for two men.

(Photo Credit: Shelby Cassesse/Twitter)

On Wednesday, there was a heavy police presence on Merchant Street as officials surrounded a building in the 200 block of 14th Street looking for Trae Jackson and Thomas Jackson.

Police eventually entered the building, but the men were not there.

They are wanted on drug and weapons charges, police say.

