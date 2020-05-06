



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — State police and SWAT officers were in Ambridge to serve arrest warrants for two men.

On Wednesday, there was a heavy police presence on Merchant Street as officials surrounded a building in the 200 block of 14th Street looking for Trae Jackson and Thomas Jackson.

#BREAKING: Today’s SWAT situation in Ambridge started when police were serving arrest warrants for Trae & Thomas Jackson at a building in the 200 block of 14th Street. Police eventually entered the building and found neither of the men were there. pic.twitter.com/IEEweQ9tgP — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) May 6, 2020

Police eventually entered the building, but the men were not there.

They are wanted on drug and weapons charges, police say.

UPDATE: I just heard about 5 bangs and officers shouting for someone to come out with their hands up. https://t.co/rcRQzmnbgp — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) May 6, 2020

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.