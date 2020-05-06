



BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A Butler County man is looking for answers after he received a stimulus check for his father, who died more than two years ago.

“We got a check for my dad who was deceased in February 2018,” said Daryl Joswiak.

Daryl and his wife, Jayne, hopped on Zoom to show KDKA’s Meghan Schiller the check on Wednesday.

“It says, ‘If recipient is deceased, check here and return. Ten-thousand dollar fine or 10 years imprisonment,'” Daryl Joswiak said.

Daryl lost his father more than two years ago, and now this serves as a painful reminder.

“This is crazy,” said Jayne Joswiak. “That’s why I was just so angry this morning when I got up, I thought, ‘I want to ask KDKA, maybe they know what’s going on.’”

Why is this happening?

KDKA learned that under the CARES Act, the IRS cut checks based on tax returns from 2018 or 2019. Even if a person passed away after filing, the check is still on its way.

“I can’t even call them or ask them and then this came in the mail yesterday,” said Jayne Joswiak. “I’m like, ‘This is insane. Why are dead people getting stimulus checks and I can’t even (get one?)’”

Both Jayne and Daryl applied months ago and are still waiting for their money.

KDKA reached out to attorney Jack Goodrich, and he said don’t spend the money.

“Don’t cash the check, in my opinion. It’s not your money,” said Goodrich.

He said he can’t believe what he’s hearing from fellow attorneys and several of his clients who recently lost spouses.

“The whole issue and premise of the package is getting the money to the people that need it the most. And if you’re dead, you don’t need it,” Goodrich said.

That’s why the IRS released guidance saying it wants you to send your loved one’s money back.

If you received a paper check and didn’t cash it, write “VOID” in the endorsement section and mail it to the appropriate IRS location. The mailing address varies depending on your state of residence.

If the money has already been deposited into a bank account, write a check or money order made payable to the “US Treasury” and write “2020EIP” and the deceased person’s taxpayer ID number or social security number on the check.

Attach a note explaining what happened, and why you’re returning the money. Send that envelope to the appropriate IRS location as well.

If you live in Pennsylvania, the mailing address is:

Philadelphia Refund Inquiry Unit

2970 Market St

DP 3-L08-151

Philadelphia, PA 19104

If you live in Ohio or West Virginia, the mailing address is:

Kansas City Refund Inquiry Unit

333 W Pershing Rd

Mail Stop 6800, N-2

Kansas City, MO 64108

If you live in Maryland, the mailing address is:

Andover Refund Inquiry Unit

1310 Lowell St Mail

Stop 666A

Andover, MA 01810

All of the addresses and instructions can be found here on this page of the IRS website under question #10 and question #41.