PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Summer travel plans are up in the air for many people, waiting to see what will be open in June, July and August.

A study out of the University of Florida found that 80% of U.S. consumers had to cancel travel plans already, but almost half plan to rebook them.

The question is, where to go and when?

Ads in the Pittsburgh market for the beaches of Ocean City, Maryland, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina remind us that summer is only weeks away.

“Most people are thinking of staying in the U.S. which is opening up what they call ‘drive markets’ now, where people are wanting to go to destinations where they can drive easily or within a fairly short amount of time,” said Tom Diecks, owner of Greater Pittsburgh Travel.

He says traditional “drive markets” from Pittsburgh like New York City or Chicago may not be as popular this year because of coronavirus and many travelers may opt for more open spaces like beaches and National Parks.

He says now is the time to make your reservation.

“The East Coast of the U.S., the summertime is their busiest time of the year so people interested in going there should be making those plans now.”

Given the uncertainty of regulations in any destination, be sure to ask about the cancellation policy, including if there are penalties for canceling, what is the deadline to cancel and do you get a credit or a refund.

“There is a pent up demand of people wanting to get out,” he said. ‘We actually just want to get out of our houses, let alone try to get out of the state. So the demand will be there. It’s going to be a matter of comfort.”

Diecks says he still has clients booked and planning to go on cruises to Alaska in the summer and fall.

The question is how many people will be comfortable traveling and how soon.