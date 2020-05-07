BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Total Statewide Cases Nearing 52,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County is using a new app to track cases of coronavirus.

The app is called “Sara Alerts” and the Health Department says it lets them trace cases by using technology that gathers pertinent data.

“It’s an app the state is using,” said Dr. Debra Bogen. “It works along our NEDS database. Contact tracers will use it to send emails, texts, or phone calls to cases and identify close contacts during their isolation and quarantine periods.”

Dr. Bogen says if cases spike, the county could see restrictions reimposed.

