PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GetGo Cafe & Market is teaming up with the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania by purchasing $25,000 worth of Girl Scout Cookies and sharing them with teachers across Pittsburgh.

“Girl Scout Cookies have always fueled the adventures of Girl Scouts, and this donation from GetGo allows GSWPA to continue to support our members,” said GSWPA CEO Patricia Burkart. “Our entire council of Girl Scouts and volunteers will benefit from the generosity of GetGo and we are sincerely grateful.”

The coronavirus pandemic has cut the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania’s cookie sales in half, so the $25,000 purchase from GetGo represents a replacement of that lost revenue and helps 5,000 boxes of cookies get sold that would have otherwise been unsold.

“With remote learning and homeschooling now taking place in so many homes, parents in our communities recognize the amazing work our teachers do to prepare our children to succeed in the world,” said GetGo spokesperson Dan Donovan. “We are thrilled to be able to show our appreciation for our teachers by supporting our longstanding Girl Scout partners.”

GetGo is also teaming up with The Education Partnership, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that provides school supplies for students and teachers in 141 low-income school districts across southwestern Pennsylvania to deliver the 5,000 boxes of cookies to parents and teachers.

“What appropriate timing for this week to be Teacher Appreciation Week amidst the profound challenges teachers are facing today, pivoting their classrooms and lessons to a remote learning environment,” said The Education Partnership Executive Director Josh Whiteside. “We could not be more thankful to GetGo for providing such a tangible and delicious way to show thanks for the oftentimes taken-for-granted multitude of roles teachers play in society.”