PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The annual Women who Rock concert brings in thousands of dollars in donations for Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation. It was supposed to be a huge event and fundraiser for MWRI.

This year’s concert was supposed to feature Ann Wilson from Heart, special guest Rita Wilson and Sheila E. was receiving the Women who Rock Impact Award.

But the coronavirus pandemic changed all of that and the concert was canceled. So Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation decided to pivot and allow everyone to rock, virtually.

The #momsrockchallenge was born.

“The #momsrockchallenge is a social media challenge that we created to let people tell their mom how much they love them this Mother’s Day by shooting a video telling the world why your moms rock,” says Michael Annichine, CEO of Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation.

“You post your video to social media, use the #momsrockchallenge and challenge your friends to do the same.”

Videos have been rolling in from across the country and feature people singing, playing guitar, playing piano or just posting lyrics in honor of mom. No special talent is required to be part of the challenge.

“You can ask your kids to sing, ask your husband to sing, you can play a record,” says Annichine, who played the guitar for his mom.

Actress Margot Bingham sang a Whitney Houston song for her mom.

MWRI hopes that people taking part in the challenge will also donate to the institute so it can continue doing its research into making lives better for women.

“Things like women’s cancers, both breast and ovarian, infant and maternal mortality, and of course, infectious disease transmission which is really playing a role in some of the COVID-related research we are doing now,” says Annichine.