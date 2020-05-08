



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Community College of Allegheny County is now offering a noncredit course that will train individuals on how to do contact tracing, an essential way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The course was developed with local and regional health authorities and will provide up to 45 hours of training delivered online through Zoom calls over two weeks.

Contact tracing is a way to identify those diagnosed with COVID-19, learn who they have come into contact with and proceed to get in touch with those contacts. Tracing can be done remotely via telephone and other technologies. However, some tracing may need to be done in person in order to conduct interviews.

This course comes as a way to support Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s “Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps” which was created to help get Pennsylvanians back to work and increase the testing capacity of the state.

Registration can be done for the class by calling 412-788-7507 or emailing Jodi Campano at jcampaon@ccac.edu.

The course begins later in May and will be taught by a healthcare education professional with over 20 years of experience.

Students must be 18-years-old or older with a high school diploma or equivalent. Healthcare background is preferred but not required.