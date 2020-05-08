



Thunder

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Thunder is a rather shy bunny who likes to keep to herself, but a little patience and calm handling will help her to feel more relaxed. Thunder knows what she likes and she’s not afraid to do a little rearranging in her living space to make it just right! She would do best in a family with rabbit experience who will be able to help her settle in to her new home at her own pace.

To find out more about how to adopt Thunder, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Beauty and Tito

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Beauty has been waiting for a home at our shelter since June 2018. She likes other cats and enjoys hanging out with her feline friends in our cat room.

Beauty needs someone who understands shy, scared personality cats as she can be very shy in new situations. She would do best in a quiet home with no young children. Beauty is house trained, spayed, and has all her shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Beauty, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Tito was a stray who was scared to come to anyone. Once he was safe, he started to come out of his shell.

Tito likes spending time with the volunteers and going for walks. He seems to like the other dogs and kids. Tito has met a couple of older kids and did well. He would like a family that would continue showing him that not everyone treats you unkindly.

We are requesting a fenced-in yard. Tito is neutered and has his shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Tito, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24