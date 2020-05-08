PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the NHL continues to wait out the coronavirus pandemic with hopes to resume the 2019-20 season, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had a powerful and inspirational message for 2020 high school and college seniors.

On the Penguins Twitter Friday morning, the organization posted a message of hope from Sullivan in his ‘Commencement Address.’

To the class of 2020: — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 8, 2020

“The pride everyone has in each and every one of you will remain great today and always,” Sullivan said in the two-minute address. “And the pride you have in yourselves shouldn’t waver. You’ve truly accomplished something great.”

The official charity organization of the Penguins, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, offered support for graduating seniors shortly after the release of Sullivan’s address.

Seniors, your futures are so bright 💛 Stay strong.

Seniors, your futures are so bright. Stay strong. Stay eager. And always remember your Pens Family is cheering you on. — pensfoundation (@pensfoundation) May 8, 2020

The NHL suspended its season on March 12.