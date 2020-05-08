



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While there was a chance for snow today, most of what will fall will be light rain that moves in from the west.

The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and will extend from I-80 to the south. The further south, the better chance for rain.

Highs today have likely already been reached with the temperature being 50 degrees at midnight and the temperatures will hover around 45 degrees throughout the day.

Rain will come to an end around 7:00 p.m. and skies will be clear by midnight.

This will allow extremely cold temperatures to move in Saturday morning. The low in Pittsburgh is forecasted at 26 degrees, the record low for May 9 in Pittsburgh is 30.

The monthly record low for Pittsburgh 26 degrees which was hit twice, once in 1963 and then again in 1970.

