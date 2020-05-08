



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — There is relief and optimism in Westmoreland County as it prepares to move from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase of coronavirus reopening.

Kevin Miscik, the owner of a fine men’s clothing store in Greensburg, is “very happy” to be reopening.

Miscik’s shop has been shuttered since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He is looking to reopen on May 15 as he has been selling gift cards and having customers use a curbside pickup.

“We need walk-in traffic. We need people coming into our stores,” Miscik said.

Senator Kim Ward was one of the first lawmakers to break the news of the change from “red” to “yellow” in Westmoreland County.

“It gives people some hope and a timeline that things are going to be in the new normal very shortly,” Ward said.

The new normal can’t come back soon enough for anxious businesses ready to unlock the doors.

“The waiting game is stressful,” said Casey Leonard, who owns Pennsylvania Combat Sports in Greensburg.

Leonard’s business is down but certainly not out, thanks in no small part to his members.

“We have members that are willing to keep their memberships active, knowing they’ll get credit down the road,” Leonard said.

Leonard, a one-time Marine infantryman, says optimism is the key.

“We’re not gonna quit,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for 10 years at this location. We’re not gonna stop now.