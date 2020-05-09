MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One of the businesses given the clear to reopen with restrictions in place is the Dependable Drive-In Theater in Moon Township.
According to the theater’s Facebook page and official website, they are planning to be open on Friday, May 15.
Some of the regulations they are putting in place as they prepare to reopen is asking patrons to follow is that the driver of the vehicle must wear a mask when purchasing tickets and anyone that leaves their space or vehicle must also wear a mask.
Also, only one vehicle will be allowed per pole, rather than two.
They are also asking attendees to either make sure all trash is placed in a garbage can or taken with you due to a staff that is not operating at full capacity.
A full list of the guidelines can be found on their website.
