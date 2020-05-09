



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — To prevent the gathering of crowds and to encourage social distancing, Giant Eagle is now allowing beer and wine to be purchased at any registers and checkout locations in its stores.

Alcohol sales had been limited to one part of the store and could not be paid for at regular checkout aisles.

In a statement, Giant Eagle said the following:

As the spread of COVID-19 has limited access to many establishments in our region, Giant Eagle guests have responded very well to the availability of our already popular beer and wine offerings. We are committed to creating a safe in-store environment and recognize the vital role that strong social distancing measures play in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of those who work and shop at Giant Eagle. In recent months, we have made numerous safety-focused modifications to our traditional checkout lanes, making them the most effective place to process transactions. We believe that temporarily enabling our guests to have a singular checkout experience in our traditional checkout lanes, including both their grocery items and alcoholic beverage selections, would be beneficial in limiting contact between guests and Team Members and eliminate the need for multiple guests to congregate in the limited space surrounding the designated beer and wine registers.

