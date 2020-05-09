Comments
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police have arrested and charged the driver in a fatal head-on collision in Hampton Township.
According to county police, Madisyn O’Conner is being charged with homicide by motor vehicle, driving while under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, driving on the right side of the road, among other charges.
The accident occurred on Route 8 on February 22.
The head-on collision resulted in the death of Kaitlyn Eckleberry, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
O’Conner was arrested on Friday and arraigned at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts Building.
