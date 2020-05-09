Comments
IRWIN (KDKA) — Norwin School District honored the Class of 2020 Friday evening.
Residents were encouraged to turn on their porch and house lights to celebrate Norwin High School seniors around 8:20 p.m. Friday evening. The school district also turned on all the lights at Norwin High School and Knights Stadium.
Seniors also received yard signs as well as caps and gowns from 72 Norwin employees to celebrate their graduation.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020! Here are a few photos, courtesy of High School English Teacher Mr. Brian…
Posted by Norwin School District (Official Site) on Friday, May 8, 2020
