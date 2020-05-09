BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Announces Much Of Southwestern Pa., Except Beaver Co., Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Graduation, High School Students, Local News, Norwin High School, Norwin School District


IRWIN (KDKA) — Norwin School District honored the Class of 2020 Friday evening.

Residents were encouraged to turn on their porch and house lights to celebrate Norwin High School seniors around 8:20 p.m. Friday evening. The school district also turned on all the lights at Norwin High School and Knights Stadium.

Seniors also received yard signs as well as caps and gowns from 72 Norwin employees to celebrate their graduation.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020! Here are a few photos, courtesy of High School English Teacher Mr. Brian…

Posted by Norwin School District (Official Site) on Friday, May 8, 2020

Comments