



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The daily record low temperature for Pittsburgh has been broken with a temperature of 29 degrees recorded by the National Weather Service.

The previous daily record low was set in 1983.

Here are the current temperatures across the region. Yes, Pittsburgh is in the upper-20s. That will make it the 8th time in our climate records that Pittsburgh has observed temperatures below 30 degrees in the month of May. pic.twitter.com/YdCXxILU1Y — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 9, 2020

A freeze Warning for most of the region expires at 10:00 a.m. and then another one goes into effect from 2:00 a.m, through 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

Some snow flurries will stick around through this morning and taper off this afternoon.

Our high temperatures will only make it to the mid 40’s, but will be feeling a lot colder as wind gusts pick up around 20 to 25mph.

Much of the weekend will be mainly dry.

More scattered showers arrive later in the afternoon on Mother’s Day and our high temperatures will make it in the upper 50’s or just to 60 degrees.

Rain lingers into Monday morning, but cooler air takes over once again with high temperatures struggling to make it to 50.

Temperatures don’t warm back up near 70 degrees again until Thursday and may even hit 70 on Friday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.