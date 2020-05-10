



(CNN) — We think you’ll go totally ‘nuts’ over this video.

Artist Lumi Barron captured video of squirrels interacting with tiny sets she made in her back yard.

It all started as an art project for her degree at Carnegie Mellon.

Inspired by children’s books, Barron wanted to capture the squirrels participating in human activities.

When she became stuck in her house due to social distancing, she found herself with even more time to watch her back yard buddies.

Barron says observing the squirrels chosen behaviors, like snacking and reading, reminded her of how she was spending her own time.

She calls the project “Sciuridaes,” which is the scientific name for squirrels.

Just in case it isn’t obvious, she scored an ‘A.’

Barron had so much fun recording the squirrels, who she named Magda, Ollie, and Spot.

She’s continuing the project on her website and on Instagram.

Lumi Barron will receive her bachelor’s degree in fine art later this month.