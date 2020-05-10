



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Devon Scott is a student researcher at the University of Pittsburgh. He and his girlfriend Samantha Harris, also a medical student, have written a new book explaining coronavirus in the simplest terms.

“Being at home, not being able to go into the lab to do research, we wanted to contribute back to society, in some way that we could,” Scott told KDKA’s Lisa Washington.

The children’s book is called Why We Stay Home.

It shares a conversation between sisters Millie and Suzie.

When the younger sister, Suzie, inquires about coronavirus, the older sister explains.

The authors say they wanted a message that would make it easy for kids to understand what’s happening.

“We have young nieces and nephews and they ask questions and we wanted to give them a book that is short, sweet, and to the point, that kind of explains the ins and outs of what’s going on,” said Scott.

The book also explains quarantine and social distancing.

“I guess that was message was important to both of us,” added co-author Samantha Harris. “… to kind of comfort little kids and let them know that it will be okay.”

The book also gives examples of who’s most at risk for contracting the virus and why it’s important to stay home.

The authors says the book has been downloaded more than 40,000 times.

