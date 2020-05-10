BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Announces Much Of Southwestern Pa., Except Beaver Co., Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Assault, Fight, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Sixth Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene of a fight in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived just after 2:30 p.m., they found a man with a cut on his head and complaining about a leg injury. He said these were the result of an assault following a confrontation with another man.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was seen headed toward Smithfield Street.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Comments