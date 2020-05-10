Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene of a fight in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
When they arrived just after 2:30 p.m., they found a man with a cut on his head and complaining about a leg injury. He said these were the result of an assault following a confrontation with another man.
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say the suspect was seen headed toward Smithfield Street.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
