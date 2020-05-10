



ALLISON PARK (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to give a socially distant surprise party for 98-year-old Dr. John Orie.

Orie has lived on the same street, Montgomery Road, for over 65 years, according to his niece, Tricia Melvin. Every day, even in the midst of the pandemic, he walks a mile along Montgomery Road. Melvin told KDKA that Orie refers to his neighborhood as his extended family.

“We wanted to celebrate it, thinking on Saturday with hopefully it reopening, everyone would be able to be at home and celebrate with us from their front lawn,” Melvin said.

Over 60 families were invited to participate and put up signs and balloons for Orie.

It has been a fulfilling 98 years for Orie. He worked as a doctor at the Passavant Hospital, now known as the UPMC Passavant Hospital. According to his family, he was known for providing affordable care to low-income patients in his more than 50-year-long career with the hospital. Orie retired 25 years ago. He raised nine children in his family home on Montgomery Road and has 17 grandchildren.