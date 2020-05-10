



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Much of the weather today will be dry but scattered showers arriving later in the afternoon.

The Freeze Warning for most of the region expires this morning at 8:00 a.m.

Our high temperatures will make it in the upper 50’s or just to 60 degrees.

This is still below normal by 10 degrees or so but we’ll take it!

Rain lingers into Monday morning and possibly even some snow showers as cooler air takes over once again.

High temperatures will struggle to make it to 50 degrees.

We don’t warm up near 70 degrees again until Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for Friday, the weekend and the following week ahead.

