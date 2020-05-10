PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Americans are being asked to stay home, those with eating disorders can be especially vulnerable.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, nearly 30 million Americans suffer from eating disorders.

Dr. Erin Wentroble is the site director for The Renfrew Center, a facility in Pittsburgh that treats women and girls with eating disorders.

She says eating disorders like anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating thrive in isolation, which can be brought on by increased anxiety.

“When you’re feeling out of control in your environment, you can turn towards eating disorders to feel like you’re sort of in control,” she said.

For now, technology is the lifeline between The Renfrew Center and its patients.

It’s an option many healthcare facilities are offering.

“There are plenty of resources for you to reach out and get support,” Wentroble said.

She says treatment can also create a community for the patient, which can lessen the anxiety that can come with isolation.

“If anxiety is at its highest related to food and your body, or if you feel like you’re turning towards food as a way to cope, you’re worthy of treatment,” she said.

For those that know someone who may be struggling with an eating disorder, Wentroble says the best thing to do is reach out to them.

“Just saying ‘hey, I see you. I noticed that you’re struggling. I wonder If you could fill me in on what’s been going on for you,’” she said.