VERONA (KDKA) — Community members gave a “salute to mothers” for residents and employees at UPMC Seneca Place and Seneca Manor Saturday morning.
A parade was held for older mothers living at the senior facilities who must be socially distant from their loved ones as well as healthcare heroes working at those facilities. Local first responders teamed up with the families to express their appreciation for the women lined up to see the parade on Saltsburg Road as cars honked and people cheered from their vehicles.
Organizers with UPMC Senior Communities said they wanted to express love and appreciation for all the mothers on campus.
