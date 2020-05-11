



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting only eight new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, as well as one additional death.

The total number of cases county-wide now totals 1,511.

According to County Health officials, that total number consists of 1,439 confirmed cases and 72 probable cases.

Officials report that 274 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 116 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 66 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 123 deaths.

Of those reported deaths, 113 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for May 11, 2020.

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 50-64 age group and the 65 and older age group each of 29% of cases.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 5 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 13 (1%)

19-24 – 103 (7%)

25-49 – 510 (34%)

50-64 – 431 (29%)

65 + — 445 (29%)

According to health officials, of the 1,511 cases county-wide, 219 cases are in healthcare workers. This reflects 14% of the COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County.

Health officials say 21,115 tests had been administered across the county.

