CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) — Roadwork is set to resume today along Castle Shannon Boulevard in Castle Shannon Borough.
PennDOT says that crews will be working on the road between Mt. Lebanon Boulevard and Sunset Drive through early August.
Single lane alternating traffic will be enforced from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m on weekdays and from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on weekends.
PennDOT says that work on this project will be done in accordance with CDC guidelines as well as with the Pa. Department of Health’s guidance.
