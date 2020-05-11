



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man is in critical condition after a confrontation led to a shooting in Knoxville.

On Monday at around 6:30 p.m., the Pittsburgh police and Mt. Oliver police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 700 block of Brownsville Road.

Police officers found the victim, outside of a parked vehicle, with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the victim was driving his vehicle out of a parking lot when another vehicle entered the lot.

Police say the drivers had a confrontation and an occupant in the second vehicle fired multiple shots.

The second vehicle fled the area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

