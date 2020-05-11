



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the next 24 hours, we will see rain, snow, chilly weather, freeze warnings and gusty winds.

Rain will be light with chilly temperatures in place.

I can’t rule out some snow mixing in with the rain.

It won’t be much if you do see any, and it looks like the 8:00 a.m. hour is the most likely hour to see any snow this morning if we see any.

I have Pittsburgh too warm to see snow, but once again we are well within the margin of error when it comes to if we will see snow or not.

Afternoon temperatures will be near 40 degrees with gusty winds pulling the wind chill down to near or below 32 degrees.

It’s going to be pretty nasty out there at times.

Tomorrow morning, most communities will be under a freeze warning.

At this point, I have a morning low temperature in Pittsburgh at 32 degrees.

There is no guarantee most places hit the freeze mark and will be dependent on overnight clouds for one.

As we warm up heading into the weekend, our rain chances start to go up.

Friday and Saturday are looking mostly wet.

Some dry time on Sunday with highs likely hitting the 80 degree mark.

It does look like we could see a couple of rounds of severe weather this weekend as well so be prepared for that.

